Who’s the national anthem singer before Seahawks vs Rams 2026 NFC Championship Game?

The Seattle Seahawks are set for an electrifying matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in what could be one of the most exciting games of the playoffs. Before kickoff, the national anthem will be performed by country music singer Zach Top, who began his professional career in 2019.

This will not be the first time Top has sung the national anthem, but the Seahawks vs Rams matchup offers a much bigger stage and increased national TV exposure. It will mark his second NFL appearance singing the anthem and his first time doing so in a playoff game.

Top released his first promotional single in 2019, “In a World Gone Wrong,” as part of the Zach Top album. Heading into 2026, he has received more than three Grammy Award nominations. In 2025, he won New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Has Zach Top performed the national anthem at other NFL games?

Yes. In 2024, Top performed the national anthem before the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent in a major venue such as Paycor Stadium. That performance also featured a traditional military helicopter flyover, a presentation often associated with country music events.

Before appearing at NFL games, Top had already performed the national anthem at other major sporting events. One of his first performance at a high-profile sports event came during the 2025 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Additionally, another country music artist was featured during the conference championship game between the Patriots and the Broncos. Nathaniel Rateliff performed the national anthem, adding to what has been a day highlighted by country music performances across the NFL.