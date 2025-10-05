Why are Browns and Vikings playing in London in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season?

The sight of the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings packing up their playbooks for a Week 5 showdown in London is no accident. It is part of the 2025 season and is expected to be one of the most-watched in Europe.

The matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is part of the 2025 NFL International Series, a critical component of the league’s multi-year vision to transform American football into a truly global sport.

Ultimately, the goal is to make these overseas trips commonplace. With Roger Goodell expressing the desire to see the league expand even further in the coming years, placing the teams in London is a commitment to this future.

The reason the Browns and Vikings are headed to London

As the NFL continues its global expansion, the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are set to face off in London during Week 5 of the 2025 season. This matchup is part of the league’s International Series, aiming to bring regular-season games to international markets.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

The Browns’ appearance marks their first London game since 2017, while the Vikings are returning after a recent game in Dublin. The NFL’s International Series began in 2007, with London hosting the majority of games.

In 2025, the league expanded its reach to include São Paulo, Dublin, Berlin and Madrid. This strategy is part of the NFL’s broader effort to globalize the sport and engage with international fanbases.

Hosting games abroad presents unique challenges, including travel logistics and player acclimatization. The Browns, for instance, opted for a quick turnaround, practicing in Ohio before flying overnight to London, which has led to some fatigue among players.