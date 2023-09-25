Why are there two MNF games in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season?

The 2023 NFL season has something special to offer: two Monday Night Football games on the same day during Week 3. This translates to two big games in one night.

This is not the first time that this has happened during this season, since two Monday Night Football games were also played during Week 2: the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Double big games are usually seen during the playoffs and are much more interesting to watch, but these types of events this early in the season are not as popular.

Why are two Monday Night Footballs played in Week 3?

One possible reason for the two-game Monday night doubleheaders is to give fans more football to watch. The NFL is a very popular sport, and fans are always hungry for more. Additionally, the doubleheaders could help to increase viewership for ESPN and ABC, which are the two networks that broadcast Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football Doubleheaders for Week 3 in 2023 will be available on ABC and ESPN, as well as free via Fubo 7-day trial:

7:15 PM (ET) Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – ABC

8:15 PM (ET) Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals – ESPN

The NFL has not yet announced whether or not the doubleheaders will continue in future seasons. However, the fact that they are doing it twice in 2023 suggests that they are happy with the results so far.