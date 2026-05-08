Why did Jauan Jennings turn down the 49ers’ $17 milion offer?

A new report highlights the compelling reason why Jauan Jennings reportedly chose not to re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a decision heavily driven by financial expectations that did not materialize as he had hoped.

Jauan Jennings reportedly turned down a substantial contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers, a decision that eventually led him to hit the open market. The physical wide receiver was a key part of the team’s identity, but his desire for a higher valuation created a gap that the front office chose not to bridge.

According to insider Matt Maiocco on KNBR, the offer was in the neighborhood of $17 million per season for Jennings to sign a multiyear extension before last year. Maiocco noted, “I think Jennings was looking for far north of $20M a year. Jauan figured ‘I’ll bet on myself and go out and have a good season, and get that contract.’”

The analysis suggests that Jennings’ gamble didn’t exactly pay off as he had hoped, as he recently signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth up to $13 million. Maiocco added that by not meeting that high price, the 49ers saved significant funds they later invested into veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

Advertisement

De’Zhaun Stribling takes the WR3 mantle

While Jennings moves on to the Vikings, the 49ers have already found his replacement in rookie De’Zhaun Stribling, their second-round pick out of Mississippi. Stribling brings a fresh dynamic to the offense after recording 811 yards and six touchdowns in his final college season, standing ready to fill the “big slot” role.

Thank you for everything, Jauan



Wishing you nothing but the best 🫡 https://t.co/FhODSMJzqz — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 8, 2026

Jennings leaves behind a legacy in San Francisco as a “third-and-Jauan” NFL specialist, having posted 55 receptions for 643 yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns in 2025. His departure marks the end of a successful half-decade where his blocking and contested-catch ability made him a fan favorite in the Bay Area.

Advertisement

With rookie number 15 now in the building, the 49ers’ depth chart remains explosive even without Jennings’ veteran presence. As Stribling integrates into the system, the team hopes his elite speed and vertical threat will complement their existing stars and justify the front office’s decision to pivot away from a $20 million price tag.