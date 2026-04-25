Why did Jermod McCoy slid into the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft before being picked by the Raiders?

Once a year, the NFL Draft comes around, and there’s always at least one name that slides way down his draft projections. This time, it’s cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was a projected first-rounder, but new intel may explain why he fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round.

The first three rounds passed, and no team called McCoy’s name. McCoy didn’t play in 2025 due to a knee injury, but still was touted as one of the best corners in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was picked by the Raiders with the first pick of the fourth round.

However, reports say the knee injury is worse than expected. Despite having a great pro day showing in March, reports state that McCoy had a bone plug used to repair cartilage in the knee. This has caused long-term concerns on McCoy’s career. While he is healthy as of now, there’s a chance that McCoy needs a second surgery, and that prevented teams from calling his name earlier in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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McCoy’s talent is supreme for a fourth-rounder

McCoy was turned into a classic ‘boom-or-bust‘ talent in the sense that, if he stays healthy, he could be one of the best young corners in the league, but if not, it’s not a great sight for the team. However, in the fourth round, he was a risk worth taking, and the Raiders saw that.

Jermod McCoy 44 Tackles, 4 INT, 7 PD 2024 Season Highlights.



The first round project pick missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/X68BdN50St — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 4, 2026

In the fourth round, he goes from ‘boom-or-bust’ to ‘sleeper pick‘. If he works out, the Raiders look like geniuses and they get their CB1. If McCoy doesn’t work out, it’s a fourth-rounder that was worth the gamble, not a top pick gone to waste.

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Tom Brady could be a great mentor for McCoy

How can a former quarterback be a mentor for McCoy, who is a corner? Well, the thing is Tom Brady knows a thing or two in overcoming the odds. A 199th pick turned into the best and greatest football player of all time.

Hence, Tom Brady could mentor McCoy in the mental aspect of the game, and motivate him to reach new heights. Brady is more than just a co-owner. He is the one most players look up to, so his role is more than just ownership.