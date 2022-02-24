Tim Tebow, a man of faith who failed in the NFL, but during his college football days was a star who despite having natural talent never built trust with the pro scouts.

Tim Tebow is an unforgettable name in the NFL, at least in the 21st century his name has been useful for a lot of references, memes and other things that have nothing to do with football. But Tim Tebow was a super star during his College Football years, but his pro pootball days were not as good as many expected.

Florida Gators was the team where Tebow played during his college years, from 2006 to 2009, three years as a starter that were almost perfect under Urban Meyer. His college stats were the ones that caught the attention of multiple NFL teams, but there were doubts about him.

Tim was a super star quarterback with the Gators, three years as a starter from 2007 to 2009 with a passing percentage of over 64.5% in most of his seasons and in his last college season with 70.1%. In his first season as a starter with the Gators, Tebow threw for 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with 895 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

What happened to Tim Tebow in the NFL?

The Broncos in 2010 saw something special in Tebow but they were not sure that he would be the starter that season, the Broncos head coach at the time, Josh McDaniels said “He has all the traits you look for. It's a good pick." referring to Tebow, but at the same time the head coach commented that Tebow would not play as a starter yet.

Tebow won his first game as a backup in October 2017 against the New York Jets in November 2010, his first victory as a starter came against was in December of that same, it was his second game as a starter.

Tebow's main problem in the NFL was his inconsistency, in addition to the fact that he spent too much time with the ball in his hands which caused the opposing defense to sack him multiple times during a game. At the end of his last season with the Broncos in 2011, Tebow had the lowest passing completion rate in the NFL.

How many teams did Tim Tebow play in the NFL?

He played for five NFL teams; Broncos, Jets, Patriots, Eagles and a preseason in 2021 with the Jaguars that was not successful and did not give Tebow any benefit. His best years in the NFL were definitely with the Broncos since with the other teams he never achieved anything important with them and was a backup during his short time with them.

