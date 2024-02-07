Has any 'Mr. Irrelevant' from the NFL Draft ever won the Super Bowl?

Brock Purdy, the famous Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft, has led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, during his rookie year, Purdy was also sensational and reached the NFL Championship Game facing the Philadelphia Eagles. However, an elbow injury left him with no chance to throw a pass for more than three quarters.

Now, though the challenge is massive trying to stop Mahomes and the next possible dynasty in the NFL, the 49ers have a lot of confidence in Brock Purdy after two huge comebacks in the playoffs to beat the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

It’s important to remember that Mr. Irrelevant is the nickname for players who were selected with the last pick in the draft. That’s why number 262 is so special for Purdy.

Did any Mr. Irrelevant win the Super Bowl?

Marty Moore was Mr. Irrelevant in the 1994 NFL Draft and played in Super Bowl XXXI with the New England Patriots. They lost 35-21 against the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre. Five years later, he became the first Mr. Irrelevant to win a Super Bowl when the Patriots beat the St Louis Rams.

Ryan Succop was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the last pick of the 2009 Draft. Then, the kicker won Super Bowl LV playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.