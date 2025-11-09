Trending topics:
Why is Jaxson Dart not playing? Russell Wilson unexpectedly takes over today for NY Giants vs Bears

Jaxson Dart was anticipated to keep playing for the New York Giants in the game against the Chicago Bears, but unexpectedly Russell Wilson took the field.

By Santiago Tovar

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up.
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesJaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up.

The New York Giants’ fan base expected to see Jaxson Dart take the field in the final quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears, but it was Russell Wilson who ultimately played out the remainder of the matchup.

Reports indicate that Dart is currently undergoing evaluation for a potential concussion, which necessitated his early departure from the field. As a result, Wilson stepped in for the Giants during the closing minutes of the game.

Developing story…

