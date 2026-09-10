Is Christian McCaffrey playing today for 49ers vs Rams in 2026 NFL season Week 1?

Christian McCaffrey will play today for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The star running back arrives in Australia as one of the most important pieces of Kyle Shanahan’s offense, with San Francisco hoping to begin its Super Bowl push with a statement victory against one of its biggest NFC rivals.

There were some questions about how McCaffrey would enter the season opener because of his extensive injury history and a recent stretch in which the 49ers carefully managed his workload. The RB missed part of training camp with what the team described as tightness, and he also sat out an early practice in Melbourne as San Francisco continued to prioritize his health ahead of the opener.

However, those concerns have faded heading into the historic matchup. McCaffrey returned to full participation during the week and is not carrying an injury designation into the game, putting him on track to be one of Brock Purdy’s most important offensive weapons against the Rams.

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What’s Christian McCaffrey’s injury with 49ers?

Christian McCaffrey dealt with muscle tightness and lower-body issues during the weeks leading into the 2026 season, prompting the 49ers to manage his practice workload carefully. His extended absence during part of training camp initially created questions because of his history of injuries, but McCaffrey indicated that the plan was designed to have him ready for Week 1.

The decision to protect McCaffrey appears to have worked. After missing Monday’s practice in Melbourne, he returned to the field and eventually participated fully, an encouraging sign that the 49ers believe their star running back is ready for the physical demands of the season opener. The team has also made clear through its injury reporting that there is no current designation keeping him from playing.

McCaffrey’s availability is enormous for San Francisco because he remains one of the central pieces of the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. With Brock Purdy at quarterback and an offense that also added Mike Evans while expecting George Kittle to return, having McCaffrey available against the Rams gives the 49ers the best possible chance to attack a loaded Los Angeles defense. For now, the injury concerns have been put aside, and McCaffrey is set to take the field in Australia.