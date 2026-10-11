Why isn’t Case Keenum starting today for Bears vs Packers in 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in a crucial divisional matchup in Week 5, and Case Keenum won't start this key showdown.

Lambeau Field will be the stage for one of the NFL’s most historic rivalries. The Green Bay Packers, desperate for a win, will host the Chicago Bears, who will turn away from Case Keenum as Caleb Williams remains questionable for the matchup. Tyler Bagent has a strong chance of stepping in if the Bears’ star quarterback is unable to play.

Keenum delivered a surprising performance when called upon on the gridiron. However, Ben Johnson opted to go with Bagent in Week 4, and that same scenario could unfold again against the Packers.

Recent reports from insider Mike Garafolo indicated that Williams “is pushing strong” to return to full strength next week, suggesting that the quarterback battle in the Windy City could soon come to an end. The good news for the coaching staff is that they have plenty of quality options available to fill the position.

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Keenum and Bagent’s stats this season

With Caleb Williams missing time, both backups have had to step under center for Chicago, offering two very different takes on the spot-starter role. Veteran Case Keenum made the absolute most of his starting opportunity in Week 3, delivering a hyper-efficient, mistake-free performance where he completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 247 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions in a 27–7 win over Philadelphia.

Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown.

On the other hand, Tyson Bagent has seen slightly more action overall across two games, racking up 322 passing yards on 30-of-43 passing (69.8% completion rate). While Bagent showed solid rhythm by throwing for 268 yards in a Week 4 victory against the Jets, he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet and has 0 TDs to 1 interception.

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Keenum brought that classic veteran poise and touchdown production in his single nod, while Bagent provided a reliable, high-completion safety valve when called upon—giving Chicago two solid options to keep the ship steady.

Key takeaways