Why isn’t Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Bengals in 2026 NFL Week 7?

Lamar Jackson is officially out for today’s high-stakes AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. The two-time NFL MVP was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday after testing his lingering left ankle injury during practice throughout the week.

Despite returning to limited practice reps on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Jackson lacked the necessary mobility to take the field safely and effectively. Lamar sustained the left ankle injury during Baltimore’s Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans, exiting before the second half.

Losing Jackson for a third consecutive game presents a significant hurdle for Baltimore in a tight divisional race. Facing a fresh Cincinnati Bengals squad (3-2) coming off their bye week, the Ravens must navigate another key contest without their offensive focal point.

Advertisement

Who will be starting quarterback today for Ravens vs Bengals?

Tyler Huntley takes the field today as the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals. Huntley steps under center for his third straight start in Jackson’s absence as the coaching staff relies on his familiarity with the offensive system.

In Week 5, Huntley engineered a thrilling 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, accounting for three total touchdowns and delivering under pressure. Week 6 proved far tougher, as Huntley and the offense struggled in a disappointing 13-10 divisional loss to the Cleveland Browns. Huntley enters Sunday with a prime bounce-back opportunity against a Bengals defense that ranks tied for 23rd against the run.

To compensate for Jackson’s absence, Baltimore will lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry to control tempo and dictate physical play at the line of scrimmage. Huntley’s mobility allows the Ravens to maintain their core option-run principles, but quick decision-making on early downs will be vital against Cincinnati’s pass rush.

Advertisement

Key takeaways