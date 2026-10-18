Starting and backup QBs on Packers vs Cowboys depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 6 SNF

The Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season as the starting and backup quarterbacks are officially determined.

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys square off in primetime on Sunday Night Football for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season at Lambeau Field. The contest promises to be a high-caliber clash, highlighted by elite starting and backup quarterbacks, along with quality running back depth charts on both sides.

On the Packers’ side, there are no surprises under center. Green Bay will feature a solid Jordan Love looking to lead the way to victory, with Tyrod Taylor installed as the QB2 backup. Kedon Slovis remains on the practice squad and has not been elevated.

For the Cowboys, the starting quarterback position also remains unchanged. Dak Prescott continues as the franchise cornerstone under center, while Sam Howell serves as the QB2 backup.

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Teams QB1 QB2 Packers Jordan Love Tyrod Taylor Cowboys Dak Prescott Sam Howell

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

How Love and Prescott enter the matchup

This is an important matchup for both teams, as each side entered the day tied for second place in its respective division. Neither team is satisfied with its start to the season, making this a pivotal contest as separation begins to form in the standings.

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It has been an impressive start to the season for Jordan Love. Through the opening five games, the Packers quarterback has thrown for 1,408 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He is averaging 281.6 passing yards per game and has cleared 272.5 passing yards in three of his five outings.

The Packers are giving up the sixth-fewest yards per pass this season (6.4), but that number is rather misleading, as Green Bay has faced a weak group of quarterbacks so far. The Packers have faced Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., Jalon Daniels, and Tyson Bagent.

As for Prescott, the quarterback ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards this season (1,381) and has thrown for at least 279 yards in three of five games, entering this week on the heels of back-to-back 300-yard performances. Prescott has competed in 10 games with a total of 50-plus points over the last two seasons, exceeding 277.5 passing yards in four of those contests.

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Key takeaways