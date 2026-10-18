RB depth charts for Packers vs Cowboys today on SNF in 2026 NFL Week 6

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys have their running backs ready ahead of Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys meet in primetime on Sunday Night Football for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. While the starting and backup quarterbacks are already established, the running backs are just as important to monitor heading into kickoff.

On the Packers’ side, the depth chart features notable changes: Josh Jacobs is on the commissioner’s exempt list for Week 6, and Christopher Brooks is on injured reserve. Even so, the order is set, with MarShawn Lloyd serving as the starter, Pierre Strong Jr. as the RB2, and Kaleb Johnson as the RB3.

As for the Cowboys, Malik Davis is on injured reserve, but Dallas still features Javonte Williams as the starter, Tyler Goodson as the RB2, and Emari Demercado as the RB3. It remains a duel that promises elite-level play, given both teams’ depth charts.

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Packers Cowboys RB1 MarShawn Lloyd Javonte Williams RB2 Pierre Strong Jr. Tyler Goodson RB3 Kaleb Johnson Emari Demercado

Javonte Williams of Dallas Cowboys.

How both teams enter the matchup

The Packers (3-2) are chasing a third straight victory, while the Cowboys (2-3) are making defensive adjustments after allowing a league-worst 6.4 yards per play.

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The matchup reignites a rivalry after their previous meeting ended in a wild 40-40 tie. Former Packers Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary will return to Lambeau Field as Cowboys players, while Micah Parsons remains sidelined, recovering from a torn ACL.

The key battle will be Dak Prescott against Green Bay’s secondary. The Packers have recorded seven interceptions this season, but Prescott enters the game in strong form with four straight games of at least 275 passing yards, supported by receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Green Bay (3-2) finally moved above .500 after a dominant 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears and will look to extend its winning streak to three games in the 2026 NFL season. Dallas (2-3), meanwhile, is searching for answers after suffering a shocking 24-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who entered the matchup without a victory.

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Key takeaways