Why NFL Players are pushing for natural grass fields after the 2026 World Cup

NFL players are joining forces to demand natural grass after seeing soccer stars thrive on real turf with almost no injuries during the World Cup.

Now that the 2026 World Cup has come to a close, several NFL players are calling for stadiums to keep their natural grass fields instead of reverting back to turf, arguing that real grass helps prevent injuries. However, neither the league nor the owners have made any official announcements regarding a permanent switch.

George Kittle made his voice heard on X, posting: “Grass looks great at MetLife! Can we keep it that way @NFL?? Would appreciate it thanks.” Still, that’s just a suggestion, as the league itself doesn’t directly make field-surface decisions, the team owners who manage the stadiums do.

Jonathan Taylor also weighed in, saying that maintaining natural grass in every stadium isn’t an impossible ask, especially if it keeps NFL players healthier throughout the season. Even Caleb Williams posted a photo asking why the NFL couldn’t have the same setup.

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Plenty of people voiced support for real grass in the NFL

It wasn’t just the players pushing for real grass, either. Analysts, podcasters, and media personalities like Pat McAfee and Mike Florio quickly joined the chorus, using their massive platforms to amplify player concerns and spark a wider debate across sports talk radio and social media.

I like this grass movement we're seeing from the NFL players.. I love this initiative #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XGVmUM8i37 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 20, 2026

“It’s now a collective bargaining issue. 92% of the players can say we prefer grass. Well, at least 50.1% have to prioritize grass when it’s time to negotiate with the league. What are you willing to give up to get grass fields across the league?” Florio noted during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

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What’s holding the NFL back from using natural grass everywhere?

Mainly, cost and climate. Keeping natural grass alive year-round isn’t feasible in every market, harsh winter weather in northern cities would simply kill it. Dome stadiums present another hurdle, as keeping the roof open daily for sunlight isn’t always practical, meaning teams would need to invest heavily in specialized grow lights and ongoing field maintenance.

Image from Underdog on X.

At the end of the day, the decision rests with team owners who manage stadium operations. Take Gillette Stadium, for instance: the natural grass installed for the World Cup was already completely ripped up by July 12 to make way for artificial turf again.

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How many NFL stadiums actually use natural grass?

Currently, 14 NFL stadiums feature 100% natural grass. Two additional venues use a hybrid system, combining real grass with synthetic fibers, bringing the total to 16. The Philadelphia Eagles use a hybrid surface called GrassMaster, and the Green Bay Packers use a similar setup.

The Eagles and Packers both host outdoor games, just like every other team with a natural grass field. Interestingly, several open-air stadiums still use artificial turf, making them the most realistic candidates for a potential switch to real grass in the future.