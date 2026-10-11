Will Chiefs trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. amid Tyreek Hill rumors of 2026 NFL return?

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a wide receiver and Marvin Harrison Jr. could be available for a trade.

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly not pursue a trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., despite speculation linking the former first-round pick to Patrick Mahomes’ offense. According to Aaron Wilson, Kansas City is out of the race for the young wide receiver as Arizona works toward a deal that could be completed as soon as Monday.

Wilson also reported that the Indianapolis Colts will not trade for Harrison Jr., despite the connection to his father, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who spent his entire NFL career in Indianapolis. That removes two potential destinations from the picture as the Cardinals continue discussions with interested teams and look to finalize a deal.

The Chiefs’ decision comes amid rumors of a possible reunion with Tyreek Hill. Kansas City has been linked to the veteran wide receiver as it looks to strengthen its receiving corps, but a reunion remains unconfirmed. With Harrison Jr. reportedly off the table, attention now turns to whether Hill could return to the team where he established himself as one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive weapons.

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Who will Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Houston Texans reportedly have traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. Many reports have pointed out that Houston is involved in active trade discussions with Arizona identifying the Texans as a leading candidate. A deal has been confirmed.

One factor which worked in Houston’s favor is Harrison Jr.’s previous connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud. The two played together at Ohio State, and a reunion could give the Texans another major receiving option alongside Nico Collins.

For the Cardinals, moving Harrison Jr. brings an end to a partnership that began when they selected him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although his NFL production has not matched the expectations surrounding his arrival, his talent and potential remain appealing to teams seeking help at wide receiver. Houston currently appears to be the frontrunner, but until a trade is officially announced, the final destination and compensation remain uncertain.

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