With Derek Stingley questionable, Texans make surprising defensive moves ahead of Titans matchup

Derek Stingley Jr.’s official questionable status has prompted the Houston Texans to elevate two defensive players for the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans. One of the elevated players is Myles Bryant, who is in his second year with the Texans after joining the team from New England.

The other defensive back is D’Angelo Ross, who has been familiar with the Texans organization since 2023 and started in two games last season. The initial report was sent out by Ian Rapoport, and it’s probable that the Titans will also make some strategic roster moves to potentially exploit the situation with Stingley Jr.

Developing Story…