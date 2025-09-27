Trending topics:
NFL

With Derek Stingley questionable, Texans make surprising defensive moves ahead of Titans matchup

The Houston Texans understand that being without Derek Stingley Jr. could complicate their strategy, which is why they have made the decision to elevate two players, making them available for the Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By Richard Tovar

Derek Stingley looks on during the fourth quarter vs the Jaguars on September 21, 2025, Florida.
© Getty ImagesDerek Stingley looks on during the fourth quarter vs the Jaguars on September 21, 2025, Florida.

Derek Stingley Jr.’s official questionable status has prompted the Houston Texans to elevate two defensive players for the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans. One of the elevated players is Myles Bryant, who is in his second year with the Texans after joining the team from New England.

The other defensive back is D’Angelo Ross, who has been familiar with the Texans organization since 2023 and started in two games last season. The initial report was sent out by Ian Rapoport, and it’s probable that the Titans will also make some strategic roster moves to potentially exploit the situation with Stingley Jr.

Developing Story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Brian Callahan explains why he gave up playcalling duties ahead of Week 4
NFL

Brian Callahan explains why he gave up playcalling duties ahead of Week 4

Brian Callahan hints major changes for Cam Ward amid Titans’ slow start
NFL

Brian Callahan hints major changes for Cam Ward amid Titans’ slow start

Cam Ward gets challenged by Colts LB ahead of divisional matchup
NFL

Cam Ward gets challenged by Colts LB ahead of divisional matchup

NY Mets’ HC Carlos Mendoza faces setback with key player’s injury in Wild Card hunt
MLB

NY Mets’ HC Carlos Mendoza faces setback with key player’s injury in Wild Card hunt

Better Collective Logo