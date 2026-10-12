Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

WR depth charts for Rams vs Bills today on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 5

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams face off in a blockbuster Monday Night Football affair which include top-tier wide receivers for each team.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesPuka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills will play a must-watch Monday Night Football game to close out Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Questions are surrounding both teams’ receiving corps.

The Bills have miracle-maker Josh Allen on the roster, but the receiver’s room is not precisely healthy. He could have second-tier weapons having to step up in this game. It will all depend on how the depth chart ends up looking. You can also check on the RB depth charts for the Rams vs Bills game.

+ Follow us

As for the Rams, star wideout Puka Nacua has dealt with some sports hernia injury but it seems he is playing through the injury. That is an incredible sign for quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose chemistry with Nacua is unmatched.

Bills WR depth chart vs Rams

Star wideout DJ Moore is questionable and it all seems that will come down into a game-time decision. It will all depend on how Moore’s feeling regarding his AC joint strain in his shoulder. Joshua Palmer and Tyrell Shavers are also out. This is the depth chart for this game:

  • DJ Moore (questionable, game-time decision)
  • Khalil Shakir
  • Keon Coleman
  • Greg Dortch
  • Skyler Bell
  • Trent Sherfield
See also

Josh Allen, Bills must be on alert as Aaron Donald ‘feels good’ ahead of Rams’ next game

Rams WR depth chart vs Bills

The Rams have a healthier wide receiver room than the Bills. Also, they are loaded with talent, which means they could go all out in full force against the Bills in this Monday Night Football game. This is their depth chart for MNF vs Bills:

  • Puka Nacua
  • Davante Adams
  • Konata Mumpfield
  • Jordan Whittington
  • Tutu Atwell
  • Alex Bachman
  • CJ Daniels
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions