WR depth charts for Rams vs Bills today on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 5

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams face off in a blockbuster Monday Night Football affair which include top-tier wide receivers for each team.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills will play a must-watch Monday Night Football game to close out Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Questions are surrounding both teams’ receiving corps.

The Bills have miracle-maker Josh Allen on the roster, but the receiver’s room is not precisely healthy. He could have second-tier weapons having to step up in this game. It will all depend on how the depth chart ends up looking. You can also check on the RB depth charts for the Rams vs Bills game.

As for the Rams, star wideout Puka Nacua has dealt with some sports hernia injury but it seems he is playing through the injury. That is an incredible sign for quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose chemistry with Nacua is unmatched.

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Bills WR depth chart vs Rams

Star wideout DJ Moore is questionable and it all seems that will come down into a game-time decision. It will all depend on how Moore’s feeling regarding his AC joint strain in his shoulder. Joshua Palmer and Tyrell Shavers are also out. This is the depth chart for this game:

With WR D.J. Moore listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Rams, the Bills elevated WR Trent Sherfield from their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

DJ Moore (questionable, game-time decision)

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Greg Dortch

Skyler Bell

Trent Sherfield

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Rams WR depth chart vs Bills

The Rams have a healthier wide receiver room than the Bills. Also, they are loaded with talent, which means they could go all out in full force against the Bills in this Monday Night Football game. This is their depth chart for MNF vs Bills: