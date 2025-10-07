Zac Taylor, Bengals seemingly make room for a new QB with Joe Burrow injured

The Cincinnati Bengals’ season has so far fallen short of expectations—not just statistically, but also in terms of overall performance. A significant factor has been the injury to Joe Burrow in Week 2, which ultimately forced head coach Zac Taylor to turn to Jake Browning as the team’s starting quarterback.

In an effort to clear space in the quarterback room, the Bengals made the significant decision to release veteran Mike White — a move that raises the question: are they actively seeking a true replacement for Burrow?

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who reported the move through his official X account (formerly Twitter), highlighting this intriguing decision by the franchise.

“A QB move in Cincinnati: The #Bengals have released veteran Mike White from the practice squad,” he reported via @TomPelissero.

White joined the Bengals this past offseason as part of the practice squad, after previous stints with several teams including the Cowboys, Jets, Dolphins, and Bills.

Today, the bet is on Browning

Despite the season-altering absence of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow due to injury, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is reportedly unwavering in his confidence, electing to bet on the continuity and talent of backup Jake Browning.

Taylor has publicly thrown his support behind Browning, who gained valuable experience and showed flashes of potential during a previous stint as a starter. The coach believes that Browning, who is intimately familiar with the offensive playbook, is fully capable of leading the team and keeping their playoff hopes alive until Burrow’s expected return.

This commitment reflects a belief in the established rapport between the coaching staff and the young signal-caller, signaling that the Bengals intend to utilize their system with their current personnel rather than searching for an outside replacement.

What’s next for the Bengals?