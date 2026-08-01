Alex DeBrincat reportedly will not leave Red Wings after Dylan Larkin trade request

While uncertainty continues to surround the future of Dylan Larkin, another one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest stars reportedly has no intention of leaving the organization.

Alex DeBrincat remains fully committed to Detroit, even as the franchise navigates one of its most challenging offseasons in recent years. It’s important to remember they’re facing a trade request from Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings have undergone significant changes following Larkin’s trade request, including a major front-office shakeup. Those developments have fueled speculation that other key players could eventually consider their futures as well. However, according to the latest reports, DeBrincat is not one of them.

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Alex DeBrincat reportedly loves being in Detroit

According to Bob Duff, the veteran forward is extremely happy with both the organization and his life in Michigan. “DeBrincat likes it here. Coming back to Detroit meant the world. Michigan is his home. According to those who know him best, that they all get to be together is a factor he absolutely treasures.”

The report highlights that DeBrincat’s connection to the state goes beyond hockey. Returning to Michigan has allowed him to be close to family and friends, something that reportedly played a major role in his decision to join the Red Wings.

A key piece for Detroit’s future

DeBrincat has become one of the most important offensive players on Detroit’s roster and is expected to remain a central figure regardless of how the Larkin situation unfolds.

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At a time when questions continue surrounding the franchise’s direction, keeping players who genuinely want to be in Detroit could prove just as important as any trade or free-agent signing.

For now, while the Red Wings continue trying to resolve their issues with Larkin, DeBrincat appears committed to helping the organization build a winner in the place he considers home.