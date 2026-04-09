Alex Ovechkin’s retirement speculation skyrockets ticket prices for Sidney Crosby, Penguins matchup

The speculation surrounding Alex Ovechkin‘s future is driving ticket prices up as the Washington Capitals host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 2025-26 NHL regular season finale. The stage is set for a memorable matchup in what might be the last time “The Great 8” and “Sid the Kid” meet on the ice.

Ovechkin and Crosby have marked a generation of hockey players, and will continue to do so for ages. It felt like their on-ice rivalry would go on forever, but the finish line is now closer than ever. The Penguins and Capitals will face-off in a home-and-home back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday in what could be the last time the two icons go head to head.

Sunday’s showdown will be even more special, as it might be the last time Ovechkin ever plays a game in Washington—the only city he’s ever called home in his 21-season career. As a result, everybody wants to have a seat at Capital One Arena, and prices are going through the roof.

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According to Axios, the average get-in price on third-party resale platforms (such as TickPick) is set at $377. That is well above the $102 average price for home games in the Nation’s Capital City. As reported by this source, the price has surpassed the previous peak of $319, which was set on April 10, 2025—the first home game after Ovechkin seized the all-time goals record in the NHL. This time around, the occasion is even more special.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Is Ovechkin retiring?

Ovechkin recently admitted he will take his sweet time during the summer to make a decision on his future. The Capitals’ captain will turn 41 before the 2026–27 campaign. Since capturing the all-time goals record in the NHL, there isn’t really a clear goal for him to go after.

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After all, he has accomplished everything any player could ever dream of. If he decides to call it a career, he can walk away from the rink with his chin held high. Fans in Washington wish he could play forever, though. Needless to say, whenever he retires, a statue in his honor will be erected in the City of Monuments.

Ovechkin’s stats against Crosby’s Penguins

So far in their careers, Ovechkin and Crosby have met 74 times. When the 2025–26 NHL season comes to an end, the total number of games will be at 76—unless either one of them misses one of their upcoming bouts. Ovechkin has scored 38 times against the Penguins when Crosby is in the lineup.

When adding the games Crosby didn’t play in, Ovechkin has 42 goals against Pittsburgh. Over the weekend, he’ll hope to add to his total. Perhaps it will be the last time the two will meet. After all, Ovechkin only gets one chance to make a last impression.

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