NY Rangers reportedly letting Jonny Brodzinski walk away in free agency

The New York Rangers could make no effort to retain forward Jonny Brodzinski ahead of free agency and the 2026-27 NHL season.

The New York Rangers face several important decisions ahead of the free agency period in the NHL. However, reports indicate Jonny Brodzinski’s time with the Broadway Blueshirts has come to an end. For various reasons, it may be best for both sides, and a departure New York can deal with.

“The expectation is that Jonny Brodzinski will sign elsewhere after six seasons with the Rangers,” Peter Baugh wrote on The Athletic.

Brodzinski appeared in 55 throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, as he was in and out of the lineup. When he did play, he was mostly utilized in the bottom-six of the forwards group. Last season, Brodzinski registered 16 points (6 G, 10 A), so his production is one that shouldn’t take much time replacing.

Advertisement

Brodzinski becomes an UFA

Since joining the organization in the Big Apple in 2020, Brodzinski has signed three extensions with the Rangers, in 2021, 2022, and 2024. Coming off a two-year, $1.58 million contract with the Blueshirts, it looks like the 32-year-old (who will turn 33 on June 19) has reached the end of the road on Eighth Avenue.

Jonny Brodzinski of the NY Rangers.

Projected to sign a contract similar to his team-friendly deal ($787,500 cap hit), it’s clear money isn’t the issue. Both sides seem to favor a fresh start, and it might actually be for the best.

Advertisement

Wherever he heads next, Brodzinski is almost certainly in for more of the same and a role similar to the one he had in Manhattan. The Minnesota native may establish himself in a lineup, but it’s unlikely he’ll enjoy a late bloom into a top-six role.

Rangers’ pending free agents

In addition to Brodzinski, New York has several other names set to become UFAs and RFAs in the NHL. Conor Sheary, Trey Fix-Wolanski, Casey Fitzgerald, Connor Mackey, and Brandon Scanlin are the other players, both rostered and in the organization set to become unrestricted free agents.

Meanwhile, Braden Schneider, Vincent Iorio, and Dylan Garand headline the list of pending RFAs, which includes Lauri Pajuniemi, Karl Henriksson, Brendan Brisson, Brett Berard, and Scott Morrow.

Advertisement