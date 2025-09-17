NHL News: Connor McDavid reveals why a contract deal isn’t done yet with the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers enter training camp with familiar expectations and even greater urgency. After back-to-back losses in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, the organization knows that the margin for error has disappeared. A third straight appearance is the goal, but this time, the outcome must be different.

For Connor McDavid, the wait for a championship is growing heavier. Widely regarded as the best player in the NHL, the Oilers captain has already built a Hall of Fame résumé with multiple Hart and Art Ross Trophies. Yet the absence of a Stanley Cup continues to hang over his career. The pursuit of that title is not just personal—it’s central to Edmonton’s ability to keep him long-term.

That urgency comes into sharper focus as McDavid’s contract ticks toward expiration. Set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026, the captain holds full control of his future. If negotiations with Edmonton stretch into July without resolution, the most coveted player in hockey could hit the open market.

What does commitment look like for McDavid?

Speaking on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts Podcast, McDavid was asked by insider Elliotte Friedman what would signal his commitment to Edmonton. The captain’s reply left little ambiguity: “What do I need to see? I guess the answer is nothing. All the pieces are here for ’25-26. It’s going to be a feeling. When the time’s right, when the moment’s right, it’s going to be a feeling. But as for right now, just excited to get the season going,” McDavid said.

Why isn’t a deal done yet?

Friedman admitted he was surprised a contract extension hadn’t already been finalized. McDavid, however, has made it clear this process will unfold on his terms. “We have time. We have all the work. It’s our decision basically. We’ve earned that, and we’re going to take our time with it,” he explained during the same interview.

For now, McDavid isn’t rushing. His focus remains on the upcoming season, even if fans grow anxious watching the calendar advance without a deal in place.

McDavid still sees more to prove

Despite his individual accolades, McDavid believes his legacy is still incomplete. The captain spoke candidly about his ambitions beyond another strong regular season.

“I’ve got lots to prove, and I still feel that way. Last year was good, but it wasn’t the level I expect to be at. I want to have a great year. I’d love the team to put themselves in a position to play at home every series. I’d love to win a Gold Medal at the Olympics. And you guys understand the rest,” McDavid noted.

With a new season beginning October 8 against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton’s leader enters the year motivated, focused, and determined to deliver. His words show that while commitment may take time, his drive to win remains immediate.