NHL News: Former Sidney Crosby teammate reportedly set to sign PTO with Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks after career-best season

Veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is preparing for a new chapter in his NHL career. After a career-best season alongside Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh, Grzelcyk is reportedly set to sign a professional tryout (PTO) with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to insider Elliotte Friedman. The move provides a compelling storyline for fans eager to see Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks’ young core blend with experienced NHL talent.

Grzelcyk, 31, recorded 40 points (1 goal, 39 assists) across 82 games in 2024–25, excelling in top-four minutes and on the power play. Despite the strong numbers, he remained unsigned deep into the offseason, sparking questions about market dynamics, team cap flexibility, and the emphasis on younger talent. Now, Chicago has an opportunity to evaluate a proven NHL defenseman in a low-risk setting.

For the Blackhawks, this PTO represents more than just another contract decision. With Connor Bedard leading a youthful core, Grzelcyk could offer critical leadership, transitional play, and stability on the back end. His experience in high-pressure situations and ability to move the puck efficiently could help mentor Chicago’s emerging stars.

Can Matt Grzelcyk translate his career-best season into a full contract with Chicago?

Grzelcyk’s availability on a PTO underscores the precarious balance teams face between veteran production and rebuilding for the future. “Hearing Matt Grzelcyk is signing a PTO with Chicago… was surprised to still see him on the market after a 40-point season,” Friedman shared on “X”.

If Grzelcyk impresses during training camp and preseason matchups, he could earn a full contract and serve as a stabilizing presence for a young Blackhawks roster.

Chicago’s camp opens with high stakes for Grzelcyk, as he competes for a spot on a blue line still defining its identity. His performance over the next few weeks will determine whether this PTO evolves into a longer-term role, potentially shaping both his career trajectory and the development of Bedard and other young stars.

