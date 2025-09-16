NHL News: Penguins GM Kyle Dubas confronts Sidney Crosby trade speculation before training camp

For the first time in nearly two decades, Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins feels unsettled. The captain who has defined the organization since 2005 enters his 21st season at 38 years old, and speculation about whether he will retire in black and gold grows louder with each passing week.

Fans across Pittsburgh debate daily whether the franchise can still contend with Crosby leading the way. Insiders, meanwhile, dissect every comment, every roster move, and every sign of where the franchise is heading. The bigger question looms: can the Penguins rebuild quickly enough to satisfy their most important player?

That uncertainty reached management this week. Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’ general manager, addressed the chatter for the first time. With training camp only days away, he spoke publicly about the narrative that Pittsburgh might move on from its longtime cornerstone.

Will Crosby truly finish his career in Pittsburgh?

Dubas dismissed the rumors outright, framing them as noise. “Sidney Crosby is the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s one of the all-time best players in the history of the league,” Dubas said on The Sheet with Jeff Marek. “For us, having discourse around transactions or responding to the different things said in the media is a distraction.”

Sidney Crosby walks in to speak to media during Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

What role does the rebuild play in Crosby’s decision?

The Penguins remain in a delicate phase. While Dubas emphasized urgency, he admitted there is no strict timeline for a turnaround. “We don’t put any timelines on that because we’re trying to do this as urgently as we can,” he explained. The approach leaves Crosby’s future tied directly to the progress of Pittsburgh’s younger talent.

How are Crosby and his camp viewing the situation?

Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, recently told The Athletic that the decision depends on “how the team is going to do.” Those words only fueled further speculation. Dubas, however, stayed diplomatic, adding, “I don’t begrudge any of it. It’s a player that people have a deep amount of interest in.”

Can Crosby still set the standard at age 38?

Even at his age, Crosby continues to perform at an elite level. Dubas praised his captain’s preparation, saying Crosby enters every season as if he’s still developing. That mindset, according to Dubas, has been crucial in influencing Pittsburgh’s younger players, many of whom will compete for roster spots when camp opens.

The Penguins begin training camp this week, with prospects vying to prove they can accelerate the rebuild. For Crosby, the coming months may shape not just his season, but the decision of whether his remarkable career concludes in Pittsburgh.

