Blackhawks deliver a strong response to NHL analyst who criticized Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks bounced back from a losing streak with a much-needed 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators, with key performances from Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard, the team’s star player who had been criticized by various NHL analysts.

Legend Mark Messier had already sent a strong message pointing out Bedard’s defensive weaknesses. But after last week’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers, one pointed phrase prompted Chicago’s subsequent response. “Sometimes I see him continue to try things that aren’t gonna work at the NHL level,” had said commentator Paul Bissonnette.

Bissonnette’s criticism subtly suggested that Bedard is not ready to play at the professional level, despite leading the Blackhawks in points this season. While the 19-year-old’s goal and assist are a response in and of themselves, Chicago took special shots at the NHL commentator.

Blackhawks’ response to Bissonnette

After the win over the Predators, the Blackhawks responded with a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account showing Bissonnette’s career numbers as an NHL player compared to Bedard’s points in the current season. “22 points in 21 games vs. 22 points in your NHL career,” the Chicago franchise claimed.

Bissonnette took it with humor. “I love it. Hockey’s poppin baby,” the commentator responded, quoting the Blackhawks publication. Prior to the game against Nashville, Bedard had not been quiet about the criticism. “I couldn’t really care less, to be honest, what people on the outside think of me or us. But of course I’m not going to be butthurt if someone says I make a bad play or whatever. I don’t care,” he said.

Can the Blackhawks improve in the 2024-25 NHL season?

Both sides have a point when it comes to the Blackhawks’ momentum. Chicago is in last place in the Central Division and has won just two of its last eight games. At the same time, Bedard is the star of the team and, at his young age, is leading them up the standings. Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Blues will be the last game before the two-week break, so it will be a good time to see if this is a kick in the pants for improvement.