NHL News: Ryan Donato sends clear message about Connor Bedard after Blachawks’ 6-2 win over Nashville

Ryan Donato was on the front lines for the Chicago Blackhawks as they secured their first victory of February, a much-needed win that eased some of the pressure on the team. Connor Bedard also found the back of the net, and his teammate made it clear what it’s like to play alongside him.

Following the Blackhawks’ 6-2 win over Nashville, Donato praised Connor Bedard and emphasized how effortless it is to play with him. “He’s so easy to play with. He’s so easy to read as you get to know him. He can see everything. He has that release that scares teams, and if you get open, he’s going to find you, too,” Donato said. Notably, Bedard’s goal came off an assist from Donato.

Donato, who scored twice in the win, credited his performance to his faith. “I always say it’s my faith. I pray a lot. Things have been great this year. A lot of good things. I have a new daughter at home, and I think that’s the key for me.” He now has 18 goals and 18 assists this NHL season.

Donato also earned praise from his teammate Seth Jones, who said, “He’s hotter than burnt toast.” Jones added, “He’s awesome right now. He’s working hard. He always has that work ethic, and that’s where his game really stems from.” Jones scored one of the Blackhawks’ six goals off an assist from both Donato and Bedard.

Connor Bedard Staying in Form

Bedard, meanwhile, continues to regain his rhythm, scoring his first goal of February. He now has 16 goals and 31 assists on the season. His last goal before this came on January 30 in a 3-2 road loss to Carolina.

Blackhawks’ Playoff Hopes Facing Tough Odds

Chicago remains in a tough spot in the Western Conference playoff race. With 40 points, they sit ninth in the standings, trailing Nashville in the Wild Card hunt. While there’s still time before the postseason, their current pace makes a playoff push uncertain.