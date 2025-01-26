NHL News: Connor Bedard makes strong admission about Blackhawks trading away Taylor Hall

Just moments prior to puckdrop between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL was shocked to discover a blockbuster trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and the Hawks. As fans reacted to the news in amazement, so did the teammates of the players involved in the three-team trade. After the loss against Tampa, star Connor Bedard stated a bold confession on his reaction to the move that sent Taylor Hall to Raleigh.

The Blackhawks decision to move on from Taylor Hall is a disappointing sight for fans in Windy City, as it sends the message that the franchise is still in the early stage of their rebuild, and in the phase of shipping off any talent on the roster in exchange for draft picks.

Taylor Hall had admitted a few weeks back he didn’t envision himself finishing the 2024-25 NHL season in Chicago, as he understood he’d be an enticing depth option for a contender.

While Bedard played on the first line, and Hall on the fourth line of the Hawks, and therefore didn’t share much time on the ice, the two had great chemistry whenever they were together, and the 19-year-old superstar admitted Hall was someone he relied upon for advise in the locker room.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“When you have a question or anything, [Taylor] was usually the first guy I’d go to for something like that. He meant a lot to me coming in,” Bedard said about fellow former first overall selection Taylor Hall, via Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m excited to play against him and see him [Thursday]. It’s an exciting opportunity for him to go there and compete for a Cup.”

Captain speaks on Hall’s departure

The players in Chicago didn’t have much time to react to the trade as they had to take on Tampa in a very challenging matchup, that ended in a 4-3 overtime defeat. After the loss, Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno made a very sincere statement about Taylor Hall’s trade, ordering the rest of the team to take a hard look in the mirror.

“We have no one else to blame but ourselves really in putting ourselves in the situation where they have to start thinking about the future and selling off,” Foligno confessed, via Ben Pope. “It’s not a fun feeling for anybody in here.”

Taylor Hall #71 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Move on

Bedard and the Blackhawks will look to keep about their business without Hall as they take on the Minnesota Wild in the last game of their four-game homestand. Both sides enter the matchup dragging a two-game losing skid.