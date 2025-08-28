Brad Marchand ranked below five Panthers stars in EA Sports NHL 26: Who’s the highest-rated Florida player?

It’s hard enough to rate hockey players from 1-99, but the Florida Panthers present even more challenges. The reigning champs have now been informed of their ratings in EA Sports NHL 26, and Brad Marchand came in sixth place. On a star-studded roster, who took home the best overall?

Nothing signals that the NHL season is closing in on everyone like EA Sports revealing the overalls for every player in the upcoming game. Marchand and the Panthers expected to be in for a tight competition in the ratings battle.

Thus, it didn’t come as a total shock for Marchand to be the sixth-best player in Florida. Perhaps it was a tougher pill to swallow for Matthew Tkachuk, who will be on the cover of the game.

The Captain leads the way

With an 89 overall, Marchand is tied with Gustav Forlsing, though for some reason the former Bruins’ captain is listed sixth and the Swede fifth. Perhaps, seniority played a role there. However, neither is within the realm of the best player on the team: Aleksander Barkov.

Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers’ captain earned a 95 overall grade in the upcoming EA Sports NHL videogame. Matthew Tkachuk sits in second place with an overall of 93, which is tied with Sam Reinhart. In fourth place, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky pops up with a 90 rating.

Closing out the top 10 of Panthers in EA Sports NHL 26 are: Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, and Carter Verhaeghe, each listed as 87 overall players in the videogame set to be launched on September 12th.

La creme de la creme

There is no shortage of superstars in the NHL, and EA Sports’ videogame does them justice. As announced by Electronic Arts, the best ten players in the upcoming edition of the NHL game are:

No. 1: Connor McDavid (97 overall)

No. 2: Nathan MacKinnon (96 overall)

No. 3: Leon Draisaitl (96 overall)

No. 4: Nikita Kucherov (96 overall)

No. 5: Quinn Hughes (95 overall)

No. 6: Cale Makar (95 overall)

No. 7: Aleksander Barkov (95 overall)

No. 8: Sidney Crosby (94 overall)

No. 9: David Pastrnak (94 overall)

No. 10: Connor Hellebuyck (94 overall)

