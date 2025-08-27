NHL News: Former Matthew Tkachuk teammate who missed out on Panthers glory earns last-chance contract with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are taking a chance on a former teammate of Matthew Tkachuk in the Florida Panthers. Ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season, the organization in Raleigh announced two signings to professional try-out contracts (PTO).

The Hurricanes are gearing up for a crucial 2025-26 NHL campaign. After being knocked out by the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, the Canes eye revenge. In hopes of doing so, Carolina has signed a familiar face in Florida.

As reported by @PuckReportNHL on X, forward Givani Smith has signed a professional try-out deal with the Hurricanes. The former teammate of Tkachuk and the Panthers is now hoping to earn a spot in the Canes’ opening night roster.

In addition to Smith, the Hurricanes are also bringing in defenseman Oliver Kylington, who’s had stints in the NHL with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and the Anaheim Ducks.

The goal for the Hurricanes is clear. After yet another loss in the Eastern Conference Final, Carolina must finally put its ghosts from the past to rest. The Canes have struggled tremendously in the Stanley Cup semi final, as they have won only one game in their last 17 appearances in the ECF.

Smith’s background

Givani Smith was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2016 NHL entry Draft by the Detorit Red Wings. He made his league debut during the 2019-20 season, which he finished with 3 points (2G, 1A) in 21 appearances.

Smith was traded to the Panthers in 2022, he spent his tenure with moves up and down the ranks in the NHL and AHL. Though a member of the roster which reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, Smith played only one game in the postseason, recording no points.

Since, Florida let Smith walk as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, when he joined the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks traded him to the Colorado Avalanche in 2024, and the Avs shipped him off to the Philadelphia Flyers in March 2025.