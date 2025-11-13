Brad Marchand reaches 1,000 NHL points: How many had Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin scored at his age?

Whoever said age was just a number must have truly influenced Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin, who continue to defy Father Time in the NHL. Now, Marchand has become the newest member of the league’s 1,000-point club.

After yet another dominant showing in the 2025-26 NHL season, Marchand extended his point streak when facing Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals with the Florida Panthers. Most importantly, the former third-round selection recorded his 1,000th point in his 17-year career.

Though still a ways from reaching Crosby and Ovechkin atop the NHL’s active leaderboards, Marchand once again proved his worth, further cementing his name in the Hall of Fame conversation for whenever he decides to hang up the skates. At the moment, the 37-year-old veteran is playing some of the best hockey of his career, and has no intention to slow down in South Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many points had Crosby registered by the age of 37?

By the age of 37, Crosby—turned 38 on August 7th—had amassed 1,687 points in his NHL career. The former first overall selection in the 2005 Draft had recorded 625 goals and 1,062 assists. Contrary to Marchand, Crosby has scored every point of his professional career with the same team: the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Crosby (left), Marchand (middle), and Ovechkin (right)

Advertisement

Marchand, however, has done most of his work while playing for the Boston Bruins. Though his time with the Florida Panthers has been nothing short of remarkable, Marchand registers 976 points (422 goals and 556 assists) with the Bruins, while the remaining 24 have been with the Panthers.

Advertisement

see also Brad Marchand’s net worth: ​How much fortune does the Florida Panthers left winger have?

Ovechkin’s production by the age of 37

If the word ‘timeless’ had a face, it’d probably be Ovechkin’s. The Capitals captain has been as lethal as ever well into the twilight of his career. When most players start planning the next stage of their lives, Ovechkin only had time to chase down NHL records.

Advertisement

By the age of 37, Ovechkin hadn’t broken the all-time goals record—held by Wayne Gretzky at 894 goals—nor had he cut the ribbon on the 900-goal club, but his resume was still one few players in league history could compete with. At 37, Ovechkin had scored 1,485 points, thanks to his 822 goals and 663 assists.