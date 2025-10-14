Brady Tkachuk injured: When was the last time both he and Matthew were simultaneously out long-term?

There may not be a sibling duo in the NHL quite like Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk. Both are among the most electric players to watch in the league. However, fans will miss them both, as the Ottawa Senators’ captain is injured, joining his sidelined brother on the Florida Panthers.

“Brady Tkachuk is set to miss at least four weeks after suffering a hand injury, head coach Travis Green admitted after practice on Tuesday. Green added that surgery has not been ruled out,” as stated by Sportsnet.

Brady will miss at least a month due to the hand/wrist injury he sustained during a scuffle with the Nashville Predators. Ottawa can’t believe how a seemingly harmless play led to a season-threatening setback for the Sens. Now, both Tkachuk brothers will be off the ice for the foreseeable future in the 2025-26 NHL season. Here, we take a look back at the last time both Brady and Matthew had to watch the action from home at the same time.

Though great players, the Tkachuk siblings aren’t immune to the intensity of the NHL’s 82-game season. Unfortunately, both brothers have their fair share of setbacks in their medical report. Thus, it isn’t surprising this won’t be the first time Brady and Matthew miss a handful of games at the same time. The last time that happened, however, wasn’t that long ago.

Back in April

Following the 4 Nations Final in February 2025, Matthew was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) by the Panthers. He returned to NHL action on April 23, but in the weeks between those dates, Brady sustained an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 16 days, from April 1–17.

As a result, the two siblings were absent simultaneously for approximately two weeks during the past season. However, after the latest news out of Ottawa, the Tkachuks are expected to be sidelined for the longest stretch of their careers.

Estimated returns

Still recovering from his surgery in the offseason, Matthew is expected back on the ice for Florida in mid-to-late December. In the meantime, Florida hopes to stay afloat while battling an injury-bug.

Dream come true: Matthew and Brady Tkachuk play together for Team USA

As for the organization in Canada’s capital city, the Senators hope their captain will return in early November. That timeline, however, is subject to change, with surgery still on the table for Brady.

