NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks reportedly on track to strike out in offseason pursuits to bolster lineup

The Vancouver Canucks are keeping their options at hand, but to no avail so far in the NHL offseason. Now, a report hints the organization could come up short in yet another talent targeted to help out Elias Pettersson and company.

It’s been an offsetting offseason in more ways than one for the Canucks. Not so much for Pettersson individually, who has taken big strides in his road to redemption in the NHL. Still, the organization in Vancouver has had no luck in acquiring the players it was after in the offseason.

Now, as the Canucks hope to land Anaheim Ducks RFA Mason McTavish, reports hint the price could ultimately be too expensive for Vancouver to go through with it. As a result, Pettersson and company might see their franchise go 0-for-3 in their players of interest in the NHL market.

“They went after Rossi, didn’t get close. They went after Roslovic and decided to back off. Mason McTavish they would love to get in Vancouver, but he’s too pricey,” Rick Dhaliwal commented on the Donnie and Dhali show.

Mason McTavish #23 of the Anaheim Ducks skates with the puck.

Bad omen?

Heading into a crucial NHL campaign, the Canucks might be deflated by their lack of success in the low-season. It’s far from Stanley Cup-or-bust in Vancity, but progress must be made in Vancouver.

With the Canucks eyeing a playoff run in the 2025-26 season, the struggles in the summer could be a bad sign of what’s to come. After all, the saying what starts bad ends bad holds much truth to it. Vancouver hopes to prove it wrong, but it’s a tall task.

Focused

While Pettersson’s events last season echoed during the summer, the Canucks are determined to right the ship leaving no one behind. On that note, Quinn Hughes voiced a sincere message to his teammate.

“I’m not going to lie: all the nonsense last year weighed on him heavily from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint. No one wants to deal with that,” Hughes said about Pettersson.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center on January 10, 2025.

“Given that, you have to find a way to perform through that as well. But he’s a really competitive person. I expect him to have a great year. I don’t care if he came in five pounds lighter or heavier. He’s a gifted player, and we’re very similar guys. I think he grew up really undersized and had to rely on his brain. I think he sees the game in a special way.”