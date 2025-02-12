Chris Kreider voices bold message to Rangers GM Chris Drury, HC Peter Laviolette about former teammate Kaapo Kakko

Trending topics:
Ahead of Team USA Four Nations Face-Off's debut against Finland, New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider opened up Kaapo Kakko, in a powerful statement aimed at General Manager Chris Drury and head coach Peter Laviolette.

By Federico O'donnell

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the first period during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesHead coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the first period during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

Prior to Team USA’s matchup against Finland to open the Four Nations Face-Off for both teams, Chris Kreider made a bold statement about his former New York Rangers teammate—now set to face him as part of Team Finland—Kaapo Kakko, in what seemed like a message directed at General Manager Chris Drury and head coach Peter Laviolette.

Mixed emotions—that’s the best way to describe the Rangers’ 2024-25 NHL season. Just when things seem to be on the rise, something unexpected pops up. The city that never sleeps has its allure, but it also brings relentless pressure and nonstop buzz.

As the regular season came to a halt due to international competition, most expected the noise in New York’s locker room to quiet down and peace might finally reign in The Big Apple.

However, Kreider’s latest statement on Kakko may have reopened old wounds, ones that Drury and Laviolette had hoped to put to rest.

Kaapo Kakko #84 of the Seattle Kraken looks on against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on January 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Kaapo Kakko #84 of the Seattle Kraken looks on against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on January 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

“I really enjoyed playing with Kaapo [Kakko],Kreider stated, via The Hockey News. “The more he opened up, the more I realized what a funny guy he was. Seeing him come over as an 18-year-old, came over as a kid, I feel like he’s just grown up so much. The way he went about his business every single day, he was a pro right from the get go.”

Common sentiment

Although Kreider’s comments are far from ill-intended, they showcase the common response in the locker room to the shipping of Kakko to the Seattle Kraken, a move that hasn’t aged any better since the trade went through on December 18.

While Kakko had his dispute with Laviolette and Drury, the players held much respect for him and believed he paid the price for the team overall’s shortcomings. Moreover, the move showed Drury’s cold-blooded approach, and sent the message to everybody, that no spot was completely safe.

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider 20 celebrates after scoring during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers on March 4, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider 20 celebrates after scoring during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers on March 4, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

New beginning

Since arriving in Emerald City, Kakko hit it right off with his new teammates and coaches, registering 17 points (5 goals and 12 assists) in 24 games. For reference, the Finn had scored 14 points in 30 games with the Broadway Blueshirts prior to the trade.

