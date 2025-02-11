Chris Kreider makes honest admission about facing Rangers teammate Mika Zibanejad during 4-Nations Face-Off

The Four Nations Face-Off has been one of the biggest topics of the 2024-25 NHL season, as every player was excited to represent their country and play alongside the best players on the league. However, New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider may not be as excited about going up against teammate Mika Zibanejad when Team USA and Sweden meet on Feb. 17.

While Kreider served as an extra during the opening Team USA practices ahead of their debut against Finland on February 13, the Rangers‘ goalscorer is confident he’ll get time on the ice, representing his country.

The Americans enter the tournament with their eyes set on the trophy, not settling for anything other than the gold medal. However, the competition will be fierce, and every game will be crucial in order to make the Championship Game which will be played on Feb. 20 at TD Garden.

Everyone on the Stars and Stripes knows they can’t get ahead of themselves and must first focus on the upcoming test against the Finnish team. However, Kreider has already made a bold statement about the final matchup of the Round Robin, where the Americans will face the Swedes, and Kreider will go head-to-head with his New York Rangers teammate, Zibanejad.

Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers prepares to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on December 06, 2024 in New York City.

“I think [Mika Zibanejad] knows all of my tricks,” Kreider stated, via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “Unfortunately, his bag of tricks is a lot deeper than mine. Not sure how often I’m going to be on the ice against him, he’s kind of on whole other level.”

Different levels

While Kreider has been used as an extra so far in Team USA’s scrimmages, Zibanejad is centering Sweden’s first line, so it’s improbable the two Rangers will meet much on the ice when both national teams clash on Feb. 17.

However, both players could face off during special teams situations. Regardless, Kreider expressed excitement about playing against Zibanejad’s Sweden, though he acknowledges that he might not log as much ice time as his fellow Rangers teammate.

Special guest

During the second team practice, Team USA welcomed a special and beloved personality, Guy Gaudreau, as a guest coach. The father of late Johnny Gaudreau and Gaudreau joined the team for dinner on Monday night, and players who knew Johnny requested his presence at Tuesday’s practice, according to AP.

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers waits for the face off during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on November 18, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

In addition to this gesture, the US locker room proudly displays a Johnny Gaudreau jersey, symbolizing the lasting impact ‘Johnny Hockey’ made on the league and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.