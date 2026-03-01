Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers’ star Freddie Freeman announces first decision for the upcoming season

As the Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for the upcoming season, Freddie Freeman has announced his first strategic decision.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready.
© Norm Hall/Getty ImagesFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are demonstrating their readiness to compete for the championship in 2026, following two consecutive victories. Among the players drawing significant attention during spring training is Freddie Freeman, as fans eagerly anticipate an outstanding season from him.

After his second spring training game with the Dodgers, Freeman disclosed to Sportsnet his anticipated batting position for the upcoming season. “Being in the 4-hole, hopefully there will be a lot of opportunities to cash them in and get some points on the board,” Freeman stated.

With several players on the roster poised to make their mark at the plate, Dodgers fans are optimistic that, alongside Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, the team will field additional players in peak condition to deliver top-tier baseball.

Advertisement

As Freeman, Ohtani, and other key player clarify their spring training availability in light of Dave Roberts’ comments, the rest of the roster’s positions appear solidified. However, various factors are influencing the Opening Day lineup, with newcomers like Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker expected to contribute significantly.

Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo.

Advertisement

Freeman’s stats during Spring Training

Freeman has already made two appearances this spring training, delivering impressive statistics and solid performance, strengthening his role as a pivotal member of the roster for the regular season.

  • At-bats: 3
  • Hits: 1
  • 2B: 1
  • RBIs: 2
  • BB: 1
  • SO: 0
  • AVG: .333 / OPS: .833
Advertisement

Potential top batting positions for the Dodgers

Freeman’s comments have sparked anticipation for other players in the top batting positions. Notably, Shohei Ohtani will be participating with Japan in the World Baseball Classic this March.

Here are the projected top batting positions:

  1. Shohei Ohtani
  2. Kyle Tucker
  3. Mookie Betts
  4. Freddie Freeman
Advertisement

Survey

Can Freeman help the Dodgers to win the World Series title this season?

already voted 0 people

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Boras delivers firm message on Skubal's free agency amid Dodgers, New York links
MLB

Boras delivers firm message on Skubal's free agency amid Dodgers, New York links

Dodgers add former NY Yankees, Angels reliever to bolster bullpen depth
MLB

Dodgers add former NY Yankees, Angels reliever to bolster bullpen depth

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman reveals key indicators when facing Guardians in spring training game
MLB

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman reveals key indicators when facing Guardians in spring training game

NY Giants may have advantage over Andy Reid, Chiefs in pursuit of coveted weapon for 2026
NFL

NY Giants may have advantage over Andy Reid, Chiefs in pursuit of coveted weapon for 2026

Better Collective Logo