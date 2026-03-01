Dodgers’ star Freddie Freeman announces first decision for the upcoming season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are demonstrating their readiness to compete for the championship in 2026, following two consecutive victories. Among the players drawing significant attention during spring training is Freddie Freeman, as fans eagerly anticipate an outstanding season from him.

After his second spring training game with the Dodgers, Freeman disclosed to Sportsnet his anticipated batting position for the upcoming season. “Being in the 4-hole, hopefully there will be a lot of opportunities to cash them in and get some points on the board,” Freeman stated.

With several players on the roster poised to make their mark at the plate, Dodgers fans are optimistic that, alongside Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, the team will field additional players in peak condition to deliver top-tier baseball.

As Freeman, Ohtani, and other key player clarify their spring training availability in light of Dave Roberts’ comments, the rest of the roster’s positions appear solidified. However, various factors are influencing the Opening Day lineup, with newcomers like Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker expected to contribute significantly.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo.

Freeman’s stats during Spring Training

Freeman has already made two appearances this spring training, delivering impressive statistics and solid performance, strengthening his role as a pivotal member of the roster for the regular season.

At-bats: 3

Hits: 1

2B: 1

RBIs: 2

BB: 1

SO: 0

AVG: .333 / OPS: .833

Potential top batting positions for the Dodgers

Freeman’s comments have sparked anticipation for other players in the top batting positions. Notably, Shohei Ohtani will be participating with Japan in the World Baseball Classic this March.

Here are the projected top batting positions:

Shohei Ohtani Kyle Tucker Mookie Betts Freddie Freeman

