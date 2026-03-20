Devils passed on Matthew Knies trade after Maple Leafs’ high asking price

The New Jersey Devils showed strong interest in acquiring Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but talks never advanced because Toronto’s asking price was simply too high. The Leafs were reportedly seeking top defense prospect Simon Nemec, a cost New Jersey had no intention of paying.

“Teams that showed serious interest in Matthew Knies included Anaheim, Chicago, Montreal, New Jersey and Utah… There were some teams who didn’t believe the Maple Leafs were serious about it, but now recognize the possibility,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said.

Knies, in the first year of his six-year, $46.5 million contract, drew attention as a young, cost‑controlled forward with long‑term upside. The Devils explored the possibility of adding him, but the idea of moving a cornerstone prospect halted any chance of a deal.

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High asking price stopped the deal

New Jersey’s interest was legitimate, but the inclusion of Nemec became the breaking point. The Devils view him as a foundational piece of their future, making it nearly impossible to justify a trade centered around such a premium asset.

Matthew Knies #23 of the Maple Leafs skates with the puck against the Red Wings. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

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Devils focused on long‑term plan

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General manager Tom Fitzgerald reiterated during the NHL Trade Deadline that the organization’s priority remains long‑term growth. From there, the Devils’ stance became clear: they stayed active in discussions, but protecting long‑term assets outweighed any short‑term opportunity.

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The front office ultimately determined that parting with key future pieces didn’t fit the organization’s broader plan, reinforcing a patient, development‑focused approach.

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Even though a deal didn’t happen, Knies is expected to remain a name to watch heading into the NHL Draft, where conversations could resurface if Toronto revisits his availability.

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