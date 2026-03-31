Maple Leafs captain John Tavares reacts to GM Brad Treliving’s exit with clear disappointment

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a major move by firing general manager Brad Treliving, following a disappointing season that has them on track to miss the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. The decision immediately drew reactions from players, including captain John Tavares, who spoke candidly about the team’s feelings.

“It’s a real tough one… Brad brought us all in here and had tremendous belief in us, and we just didn’t deliver,” Tavares said, according to TSN’s Mark Masters after a 5-4 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks, taking responsibility on behalf of the players, “We’re extremely disappointed as a team.”

The Maple Leafs currently sit near the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a 32‑30‑13 record, leaving them well outside the wild‑card race with only seven games remaining. Even with Auston Matthews at the center of trade buzz, the organization opted to make a leadership change to reset the team’s direction as playoff hopes fade

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Mixed legacy for Treliving in Toronto

Treliving joined the Leafs in May 2023, leading the team to the playoffs in his first two seasons but failing to make a deep run, including a second-round exit against the Florida Panthers last year.

Brad Treliving of the Maple Leafs attends the 2023 NHL Draft. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

While some of his moves, like trading Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for Nicolas Roy, faced criticism, he also secured long-term deals for cornerstones Auston Matthews and William Nylander, stabilizing the team’s core.

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Coaching staff’s reaction

Head coach Craig Berube echoed the sentiment, “He gave me a chance here, I feel I let him down. We put ourselves in a good spot at the Olympic break, didn’t do enough to put ourselves in a better position.”

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With the season winding down, the Maple Leafs aim to finish strong, starting with their matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, as the organization begins its search for a new general manager.