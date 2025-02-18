Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk’s Team USA could make crucial addition to roster ahead of final vs Canada

Injuries on the defensive front could be a blessing in disguise for Team USA. As the team gears up for a make-or-break matchup against Canada at TD Garden on Thursday night, coach Mike Sullivan could add a superstar to the roster, in hopes of helping Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, and the rest of the players’ pursuit for silverware.

The USA players were handed tough news as key defenseman Charlie McAvoy was ruled out for the NHL‘s 4 Nations Final on Feb. 20. While his absence on the blueline will be pivotal for the Stars and Stripes’ team, the locker room has the utmost confidence in Jake Sanderson, who will replace the Boston Bruins defenseman.

However, Tkachuk and company may get a new teammate, one that would certainly be a big boost, both in team’s morale and on the ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After being left off the tournament due to injury, star defenseman Quinn Hughes, Jack’s brother, could be making an appearance for the American team during the upcoming final against Canada. Sullivan confirmed Quinn Hughes is heading to Boston to join the team. However, there’s a catch, and Hughes wouldn’t be able to play.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks poses with the James Norris Memorial Trophy during the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

How can Quinn Hughes dress for Team USA?

In order for Quinn Hughes to make his lasting dream come to reality, and play for the American national team during the NHL’s international competition, a player on the roster should be ruled out with an injury.

Advertisement

see also Matthew Tkachuk loses key teammate for Team USA’s matchup with Canada

“I’m told another injury is needed for Quinn Hughes to play,” insider Elliotte Friedman stated on his X account.

Advertisement

Anything can happen between now and Thursday, and while fans on social media are eager to see Quinn suit up alongside his brother Jack for Team USA, it’s looking unlikely at the moment.