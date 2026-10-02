NY Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin sends goalie-goal reminder to NY Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin

After making history for the New York Rangers, goaltender Igor Shesterkin didn't forget to put close friend, New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin on notice.

The New York Rangers‘ 2026-27 NHL season home opener was nothing like their start to last year. In fact, it was nothing like any other game in franchise history. Igor Shesterkin scored a goal into an empty net to set the 5-1 final score over the Tampa Bay Lightning in stone, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to score a goal.

Addressing the media after making history to start the NHL campaign, Shesterkin was reminded of the fact that fellow Russian goaltender Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders had scored a goal before. Just like he said before, Shesterkin kept his stance on that goal being awarded to the netminder, proving it wasn’t simply out of envy because he hadn’t scored a goal before.

Now that he has, Shesterkin is still, jokingly, convinced Sorokin’s goal shouldn’t be taken seriously. And Shesterkin should know, because he knows what scoring a goal in the NHL feels like. The Rangers’ star is only one of 18 goalies in league history to experience that feeling. Sorokin is another, but in a different category.

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“This one counts!” man-of-the-hour Shesterkin told reporters during his postgame media availability, as reported by Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin together at 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Why wouldn’t Sorokin’s goal count?

Contrary to Shesterkin, who pounced on a loose puck in the crease and sent it all the way down the ice and into the Lightning’s empty net, Sorokin’s lone NHL tally was quite different. Sorokin didn’t score a goalie goal; rather, he was credited with a goal.

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Playing the Nashville Predators on March 1, 2025, the Preds pulled their goalie down two goals late in the game. Steven Stamkos misplaced a pass toward the blue line inside the offensive zone that ended up in the back of his own net. Because Sorokin was the last Islanders player to touch the puck after making a blocker save, he was credited with the goal.

Just like Shesterkin insists it shouldn’t count, Sorokin had also mocked the Rangers’ goalie after his first NHL goal. Clearly, the friendship between the two runs deep, and they always have the other in mind when accomplishing great feats in their careers.

Iron sharpens iron, and that competitive spirit running through the Russian goalies’ friendship has definitely yielded results.

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NHL goalie goals history

Across NHL history, there have been only 21 goalie goals scored by 18 different goaltenders. Ron Hextall, with two, and Martin Brodeur, with three, are the only netminders to score more than once.

Of the 21 goals, 13 were scored intentionally by the goalies shooting at the empty net, while the rest, including Sorokin’s, were credited to them because they were the last player on the scoring team to touch the puck.

Key takeaways

Igor Shesterkin scored a goal during the Rangers’ 5-1 home-opening win over Tampa Bay.

scored a goal during the Rangers’ 5-1 home-opening win over Tampa Bay. Ilya Sorokin previously earned a goal credit after Steven Stamkos scored an own goal.

previously earned a goal credit after Steven Stamkos scored an own goal. NHL history features 21 goalie goals scored by 18 different netminders overall.