Mitch Marner gets Golden Knights reinforcement just in time for return to Toronto vs Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner knows what awaits him when he steps into Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto Maple Leafs have long had this game circled in red on the calendar, and it’s finally here. In his first NHL season with the Vegas Golden Knights, no other game will carry as much emotion for Marner as the upcoming tilt in Hogtown.

Fortunately for Marner, if things heat up, he might get some help from the latest addition to the squad, Rasmus Andersson. Traded from the Calgary Flames, the star defenseman has yet to make his NHL season debut with the Golden Knights. According to reports, Andersson could make his first appearance as a Golden Knight in Toronto.

“Bruce Cassidy says Rasmus Andersson has been dealing with some immigration issues,” as reported by Sportsnet’s Anna Dua. “He will not play in Boston (January 22), unclear if he will be able to play against the Maple Leafs (Jan. 23) but is a possibility since he’s in Canada.“

Thus, as Marner steps out of the visiting tunnel at Scotiabank Arena for the first time in his career, he’ll be like a kid showing off his newest toy, ready to display to Leafs fans the latest weapon Vegas has added.

Mitch Marner during a game with the Vegas Golden Knights

Calm before the storm

This reunion has been a long time coming. Fans have been building in anticipation as the hometown kid once poised to lead Toronto back to the promised land returns as an adult—one who made it clear last summer he wanted nothing more to do with his childhood team.

At some point in everyone’s life, it’s time to move on from home. Marner, however, chose to do so in dramatic fashion, with less-than-ideal timing. Leafs fans haven’t forgotten the date: January 23—the only night they’ll get to see Marner back in The Six and remind him how the city feels about his exit.

“I’m sure it’s going to be… loud,” Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton stated, hinting at what everybody in the building knows will go down when Marner and the Golden Knights come out of the tunnel on Friday night.

Nobody wants to miss Marner’s return

As if the buzz around the matchup weren’t telling enough, a quick look at ticket prices tells the whole story. Scotiabank Arena is already sold out, with resale prices for nosebleed seats averaging $180–$200 (U.S. dollars).

For better or worse, Marner’s return to Toronto is set to define a before and after. It will be a game fans talk about for years. That is saying a lot considering it’s just a mid-January, cross-conference matchup in the NHL regular season.

