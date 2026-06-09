Is Andersen or Bussi starting Game 4 for Carolina vs Vegas? Brind’Amour fuels uncertainty

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour dropped a cryptic answer when asked on whether Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi would be the starting goalie in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gearing up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Carolina Hurricanes face a dilemma in net. Ahead of his crucial decision between Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi, head coach Rod Brind’Amour had left the door open with a brief answer.

“You’ll see when we get out there,” Brind’Amour answered, as reported by Pat Welter on X, on who will be the starting goaltender for the Canes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. As reported by Elliotte Friedman, Bussi will be in net whereas Andersen won’t even be serving as backup. Instead, Pyotr Kochetkov will be the second-string netminder in Game 4.

After posting the best numbers of any NHL goaltender throughout the 2026 postseason, Andersen has been exposed on several occasions by the Golden Knights. Game 3 was no different, and with rookie Bussi playing lights out, the decision has been made—one that could determine the Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup hopes. Falling behind 3-1 in the series could very well be all she wrote for Carolina.

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Is Andersen injured?

Although Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes have not reported anything of the sort, there might be reason for concern regarding Andersen’s health. During Game 3, Andersen was hit in the head by Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev on a goal that was taken off the board after Carolina challenged.

Frederik Andersen of the Hurricanes.

The concussion spotter didn’t intervene, but Andersen went on to allow four goals before being pulled from the game. Perhaps it was a combination of health and performance concerns.

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The fact Andersen won’t dress for Game 4 brings everyone’s attention back to that crease-crashing play on Saturday. Perhaps a head injury slipped under the league’s radar, and the Hurricanes are now dealing with the aftermath. However, Friedman reports that Andersen is listed as a scratch rather than on the injured report. And it’s been a common sight for Andersen to be out of the lineup entirely in games he doesn’t start.

Andersen’s numbers

Through 16 games in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Andersen has been sensational, posting a 1.89 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%). However, those marvelous numbers hide an ugly truth.

Andersen’s stats are being carried by his superb form in the first three rounds. Since the Stanley Cup Final began, Vegas has had his number. Through the first three games of the championship series, Andersen posted an .806 SV% while allowing an average of four goals per game.

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Bussi was the X-Factor in Game 3

In Game 3, Andersen was pulled after conceding four goals, and had it not been for an offside call and a goaltender-interference ruling, he could have allowed six. When Bussi entered the game, the story was much different for the Hurricanes. He stopped 18 shots, including a penalty shot from Mitch Marner, and was only beaten by a fluky own goal.

In his first career playoff appearance, Bussi proved the bright lights didn’t faze him, and his teammates fed off his confidence to mount a four-goal comeback. Although it ultimately wasn’t enough for Carolina, something clicked, and the Hurricanes went from looking hopeless to electric with Bussi between the pipes.

Bussi’s stats

The undrafted 27-year-old rookie was one of the biggest storylines of the 2025-26 NHL campaign. He was Carolina’s leading goaltender throughout the regular season, posting a 31-6-2 record in 39 appearances while recording an .895 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA.

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Brandon Bussi of the Hurricanes.

However, Bussi was benched in the postseason in favor of the playoff-experienced Andersen, which initially proved to be the right call. Andersen’s form, though, is clearly waning, and Carolina believes it’s time to roll the dice with a bold call.

That’s the situation Brind’Amour faced, who was torn between riding the hot hand in Game 4—even if it means throwing the veteran netminder under the bus—or sticking with the 36-year-old, who still has something to prove in his pursuit of a first Stanley Cup. Now, there is no turning back. Carolina’s season is on the line, and it’s all in Bussi’s right glove and left blocker.