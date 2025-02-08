Joe Sacco opens up on facing Golden Knights’ Bruce Cassidy after their time together with Bruins

Joe Sacco is looking to move past the Bruins’ recent loss to the Rangers as they gear up to face the Vegas Golden Knights, led by head coach Bruce Cassidy—someone Sacco knows well from their time working together in Boston.

Speaking with media ahead of the Bruins-Golden Knights matchup, Sacco acknowledged the unique dynamic of facing Cassidy. “It’ll be fun. I’m looking forward to it. I had a really good relationship with Butch when he was here, and we worked together.” This will be Boston’s first meeting with Vegas this month.

Sacco also made it clear that he respects Cassidy’s coaching ability. “He’s a real good all-around coach,” he said. However, he emphasized the urgency for the Bruins to secure a win. “We need the points more than they do, though.”

Developing story…