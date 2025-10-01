Luke Hughes set to make $9M per year with NJ Devils: How much does Quinn earn with Canucks?

Luke Hughes signed a 7-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, resolving a situation that had been under negotiation between the player and the franchise for several days. At the same time, the news draws comparisons to the contract situation of his brother Quinn Hughes with the Vancouver Canucks.

Hughes was a restricted free agent who tallied 44 points for New Jersey last season, making him one of the most sought-after defensemen in the league. Amid this situation, the Devils moved quickly to secure his continuity ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Seven goals and 37 assists in 71 regular-season games for the Devils last season is more than a decent measure for a player who was ranked as a top priority by general manager Tom Fitzgerald. In Vancouver, Quinn is another star, in a situation similar to his brother Luke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much does Quinn Hughes make with the Canucks?

Quinn Hughes has a six-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, signed on October 1, 2021, worth a total of $47.1 million. This gives him an annual salary of $7.85 million per year, just over a million less than his brother Luke.

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks

Advertisement

Luke Hughes in relation to his brothers

Luke’s other brother, center Jack Hughes, is also on a comparable value, currently with the Devils, entering the fourth season of an eight-year, $64 million contract with an average annual value of $8 million.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Luke Hughes makes final decision on NJ Devils after rumors involving brother Quinn, Canucks

Notably, Quinn is the eldest of the Hughes brothers and earns the least annually, with a contract that has been in place for four years. The recent update indicates that Luke is currently the highest-paid of the three, so it wouldn’t be surprising to imagine him hosting a dinner soon.