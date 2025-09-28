NHL News: Canucks reportedly set to resume search for help around Elias Pettersson

It’s been somewhat quiet for Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025 NHL offseason. That’s not a common feeling for the organization, but one deeply needed after turbulent years. However, reports suggest the noise is only on its way up in Vancity.

The Canucks must address their depth within the forwards group as the NHL regular season approaches. While the organization seemed content with trusting their current roster, reports hint otherwise. At the very least, the Canucks will be keeping all their options open.

Pettersson and the Canucks are determined to right their wrongs from years past. However, determination can only take Vancouver so far—Patrik Allvin and the front office must do their part. Better late than never, the Canucks may finally be stepping on the gas in their search for forward acquisitions.

“I do think the Canucks are going to start just looking around for a mid six, bottom six type of forward,” insider David Pagnotta stated on Hello Hockey. “They started poking around, I think they’ll escalate that a little bit.”

Current look

With the Canucks entering the final stretch of the NHL preseason, Pettersson and company are getting a more accurate look of how the team will look come puck-drop. Under the guidance of new head coach Adam Foote, Vancouver is hoping for better results than the past campaign with Rick Tocchet behind the bench.

According to Daily Faceoff, the following is how Foote might assemble the lineup going into the 2025-26 season opener on October 9 against the Calgary Flames.

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser are expected to headline the Canucks’ top-line. Meanwhile, Evander Kane, Filip Chytil, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki would complete the top-six group. As for the bottom six, Kiefer Sherwood, Teddy Blueger, and Conor Garland are projected to man the third-line. Finally, the energizing fourth-line could include Drew O’Connor, Aatu Raty, and Linus Karlsson.

As for the blueliners, Quinn Hughes will headline the main pairing (to no one’s surprise) with Filip Hronek. The second defensive duo could see Marcus Petterrsson join forces with Tyler Myers. Lastly, the third and final pair is projected to feature Derek Forbort and Elias Nils Pettersson (the defenseman, of course).