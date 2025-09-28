NHL News: Recently retired former Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews teammate lands new gig with Canucks

Though different, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews face somewhat relatable realities in the NHL. Now, the captains of the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs will watch a former teammate join the Vancouver Canucks’ journey during the upcoming season.

Tyson Barrie announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the NHL. Throughout his professional career, the defenseman joined an exclusive club having played alongside future Hall of Famers like Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews.

Now, the former blueliner is focused on the next chapter of his life. To no one’s surprise it won’t be far from the action on the ice. Instead, he’ll be following the Canucks closely as a member of the team’s new broadcast team.

“Tyson Barrie is now a member of the Vancouver Canucks’ television broadcast team,” as stated by The Hockey News. According to Sportsnet, the former blueliner will be part of the coverage for Vancouver’s home games during the 2025–26 NHL season.

Tyson Barrie #22 of the Edmonton Oilers on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One way or the other

Barrie played for five different organizations, yet he never wore the colors of the Canucks. Born and raised in Victoria, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Barrie couldn’t let that go. Though in a much different role, he will now get to partially live his childhood dream, as he will be at Rogers Arena for every Canucks home game.

“Growing up on Vancouver Island, I always thought it would be special to finish my career with the Canucks,” Barrie admitted, per Daily Hive Vancouver. “While my playing days ended elsewhere, I’m grateful for the chance to start this new chapter with a great organization so close to home.”

After all, Barrie didn’t get to close out his playing days with the Canucks. Instead, he’ll begin his broadcasting career in close proximity to the organization. Who knows if this is only the beginning of a memorable journey under the spotlight. One thing is certain: Canucks fans tuning into broadcasts with Barrie are in for plenty of laughs.