NY Rangers captain J.T. Miller avoids overreacting after tough Bruins loss in NHL opening night

Despite the 3-0 loss against the Boston Bruins to start the 2026-27 NHL season, New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller voiced a calm message for the rest of the team.

Entering the 2026-27 NHL season with renewed expectations, the New York Rangers got off to a troubling start, falling 3-0 to the Boston Bruins. As deflating as the shutout loss in opening night was, captain J.T. Miller knows better than to let one loss determine the entire campaign. Still, even Miller will admit it was far from an ideal start.

Even though head coach Mike Sullivan defended the Rangers’ lines to face the Bruins, his plan didn’t work. The Rangers couldn’t get anything going all night long, and goalie Jeremy Swayman—who won the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics alongside J.T. Miller and Mike Sullivan—managed to stop all 24 shots the Blueshirts put on net.

It was a disappointing performance for the Blueshirts to start the year on. However, Miller is looking at the silver lining, and he believes the team will only go up from here.

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“It’s Game 1. If we had won the game I would be saying the same thing,” Miller stated, via NHL.com. “We’re going to get better as we go here. We did some good things tonight as a team that we can build off of, but we just gave up a little too much easy offense for the other team. And if you give them enough, they’re going to capitalize at some point.”

J.T. Miller with Mika Zibanejad.

NY Rangers suffer another shutout loss in opener

Indeed, starting with a shutout loss means there may not be much lower to go, but New York should learn from last season’s lesson. Just because the Rangers can’t dig themselves any lower doesn’t mean they will necessarily climb upward. In fact, New York also lost 3-0 in its 2025-26 NHL season opener, and everybody in Manhattan has a fresh memory of how that story played out for the Blueshirts.

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Last season, it took the Rangers four games to score a single goal on home ice. It wouldn’t be until mid-November that they actually won a game at Madison Square Garden.

NY Rangers must turn the tide

Needless to say, neither Miller nor Sullivan nor any Ranger will want to relive those traumas, not after everything they’ve been through in the last 12 months. Still, it will take much more than words to turn the team’s situation around.

Fans in The Big Apple have already grown sick and tired of that gimmick. In fact, it’s a big reason why many resist Miller’s captaincy, as he is often more notable postgame than on the ice.

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The opener to the 2026-27 NHL season, in more ways than one, is identical to that of 2025-26. The Rangers were blanked and fans braced for another long season while Miller took some of the weight off the loss with a statement that does little to quiet the noise around town. This time around, however, New York is under more pressure to deliver, and thus the consequences might be harsher for everyone involved.

Key takeaways