NHL announces maximum fine for Penguins star Evgeni Malkin after heated reaction vs Jets

Evgeni Malkin lost his temper during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. In response to a violent action during the matchup, the NHL Department of Player Safety is imposing the maximum monetary penalty on the Russian star.

Fans in Pittsburgh have grown accustomed to Malkin’s style of play. The 39-year-old veteran plays with passion, but that can sometimes slip out of his control. Against the Jets, it definitely did, as Malkin delivered a vicious slash to defenseman Logan Stanley. Now, the NHL is responding with a severe punishment.

“Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Winnipeg’s Logan Stanley,” as announced by @NHLPlayerSafety on X (formerly Twitter).

No hearing

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the NHL and the Players’ Association (NHLPA), all fines over the $5,000 figure require a hearing with the Department of Player Safety.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins

As Malkin’s fine was just on the limit, he won’t have a hearing with the league, and will face no supplementary discipline. On that note, the Black and Yellow might have gotten away with one in a crucial stage of the NHL season.

As a result, Malkin will be available for the Penguins’ upcoming matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 3. The visit to Scotiabank Arena in Hogtown will be the Pens’ last stop on their four-game road trip before returning to The Burgh.

Keeping up the pace

After a hot start to the 2025-26 NHL season, the Penguins are seemingly losing a step at the moment. Pittsburgh is in the midst of a six-game stretch against playoff teams from the past campaign. It’s time for the Pens to show their worth, and prove they belong at the top of the standings.

Up next, the Penguins will take on the Maple Leafs, Capitals, Devils, and Kings before boarding a transatlantic flight to Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series against the Nashville Predators (November 14-16).