NHL News: 3x Stanley Cup champion takes new role with Mitch Marner’s Golden Knights

Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights are welcoming a former three-time Stanley Cup champion on a new role off the ice. With all eyes set on the former Toronto Maple Leafs’ star, the Knights are in for an NHL season under the spotlight.

Alec Martinez hoisted his third and final Stanley Cup of his NHL career with the Golden Knight during the 2022-23 season. Needless to say, having the defenseman around is a sign of good times for the franchise in Vegas.

Now, with the 2025-26 NHL campaign right around the corner, the Golden Knights announced Martinez will be returning to Sin City but on a very different role. After hanging up the skates, the 38-year-old will be taking on a new challenge in the upcoming season.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are excited to announce that three-time Stanley Cup Champion Alec Martinez is joining our broadcast team for select games this season,” the franchise announced on its social media.

Alec Martinez with the Chicago Blackhawks

Suits him well

Born in Michigan, Martinez has played almost his entire NHL career in the West—and he’s had great success while he’s at it. As he stepped away from the action after 17 seasons in the league, he leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Martinez hoisted two Stanley Cups during his time with the Los Angeles Kings, conquering Lord Stanley in 2012 and 2014. Moreover, Martinez scored the Stanley Cup-clinching, game-winning goal in double-overtime of Game 5 against the New York Rangers in 2014.

That’ll do

Now, Martinez is no longer in the City of Angels, but he’s still close to California as he returns to Nevada after one season away in Windy City with the Chicago Blackhawks. With Martinez calling selected games from the booth, Marner and the Golden Knights hope they can feed off his energy en route to the franchise’s second Stanley Cup.