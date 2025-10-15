NHL News: Craig Berube makes admission on ‘intensity level’ after Auston Matthews scores twice in Maple Leafs’ win

Three games at Scotiabank Arena, and Auston Matthews already made a statement, scoring twice to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Matthews’ goals, combined with contributions from John Tavares, William Nylander, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Matthew Knies, helped Toronto rebound from consecutive losses to the Detroit Red Wings.

“It was a full 60 minutes of battling, and we were able to get a win,” Nylander said, according to NHL.com. “A lot of good efforts all around.” Rookie goalie Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in his Toronto debut, his first NHL appearance since December 2024, after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto coach Craig Berube praised the balance on his lines, especially the contributions of Nylander, Tavares, and Ekman-Larsson. “‘Willy’ drove the line with Johnny and [Matias] Maccelli. All three were very impactful tonight, responsible defensively and strong offensively,” he said.

How did Toronto respond to the Predators’ early surge?

Nashville opened the second period with two quick goals from Michael McCarron and Erik Haula, tying the game at 2-2 and prompting a timeout from Berube. “Our intensity level wasn’t where it needed to be, but the guys responded,” Berube admitted. Toronto regained momentum with Tavares scoring on a rebound from Nylander, followed by goals from Bobby McMann and Matthews to extend the lead.

Auston Matthews’ milestone

The Maple Leafs controlled play with precision passing and high-pressure forechecking, eventually outshooting the Predators in key sequences. Matthews finished the night with a goal into an empty net, marking his 64th game-winning goal and second-most in franchise history, behind Mats Sundin.

What does this mean for the Predators’ start?

The Predators struggled to capitalize on power-play opportunities, going 0-for-2 on the night and 1-for-17 on the season overall. Despite individual contributions from Roman Josi, Justus Annunen, and Nick Perbix, Nashville’s defensive lapses against Toronto’s depth proved costly.