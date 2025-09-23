Trending topics:
NHL News: Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs goalie takes unexpected personal leave ahead of preseason clash

Toronto Maple Leafs announce that a key goalie, teammate of Auston Matthews, is taking a personal leave ahead of the team’s upcoming preseason matchup.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs closely watch the situation with a teammate.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday morning that goaltender Joseph Woll, teammate of Auston Matthews, is taking a personal leave of absence to attend to a family matter. The team emphasized that no further details will be disclosed and asked the public to respect Woll’s privacy.

The announcement comes just days before the Leafs’ second preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Woll, 27, is entering the first year of a three-year, $11 million contract signed in July 2024, and was expected to split starts with Anthony Stolarz this season.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family matter. No additional details will be provided at this time, and we ask that his privacy be respected,” the team stated.

Developing story…

